PARIS—Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker wants the U.S. Homeland Security Department (DHS) to audit security standards of Middle Eastern airports including Doha, Qatar. “The ban will not last very long,” Al Baker said here at the Paris Air Show. The necessary security technology for Doha airport to be able to pass any audit has long been installed, Al Baker said. Also, he believes there are clever and simple ways to ensure terrorists cannot bring explosives on board. If ...
