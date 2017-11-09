Emirates recently unveiled a new livery promoting Expo 2020 in Dubai.
FRANKFURT—Emirates Airline returned to its previous track record of profitability in the first half of its financial year 2017/18, having suffered a strong margin reduction in 2016. The airline’s net profit rose by 111% to $452 million, with revenues increasing by 6% to $12.1 billion in the six months to Sept. 30. The carrier’s capacity in available seat-miles (ASM) rose 3% as traffic increased by 5%. Consequently, the load factor improved from 75.3% to 77.2%. “The ...
