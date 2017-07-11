Brazilian manufacturer Embraer has booked firm orders for 28 commercial aircraft from seven customers in the second quarter of 2017. The orders are valued at approximately $1.6 billion at list prices, including the first orders this year for the Embraer 195-E2, following that aircraft’s rollout and first flight in March. An undisclosed customer ordered 10 E195-E2s at the Paris Air Show in June, with purchase rights for 10 additional aircraft—potentially a $1.3 billion ...
