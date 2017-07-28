Regional jet maker Embraer still is waiting on U.S. Treasury Department approval for aircraft sales to Iran, but the company remains active and optimistic, the Brazilian company’s leaders said July 28. Financing is not so much the issue as gaining licenses from the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), they said during a teleconference update on second-quarter 2017 financial results. “We continue to be engaged with opportunities, but of course we have to wait for the ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Embraer Pursuing Iranian Aircraft Sales; Expects Approval".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.