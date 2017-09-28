FRANKFURT—Embraer CEO Paulo Cesar de Souza e Silva says he welcomes the preliminary ruling by the U.S. Commerce Department to impose a 220% duty on Bombardier C Series imports to the U.S. The decision “is very much in line with our view that Bombardier has received illegal subsidies,” Silva told Aviation Daily. “It gives support to our case in front of the World Trade Organization (WTO).” Brazil is expected to submit a second filing to the WTO on Sept. 29 ...
