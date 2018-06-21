WASHINGTON—Dan Elwell, FAA’s acting administrator, called on the UK and world governments to accelerate the pace of bilateral aviation negotiations ahead of Brexit in March 2019. “Brexit and its March 2019 deadline is obviously on all of our minds,” said Elwell during a speech at the EASA-FAA Aviation Safety Conference here. “As the clock runs down, removing uncertainty about the UK and its aviation agreements with the rest of the world only becomes more ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Elwell: Brexit Aviation Agreements Needed Soon".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.