PARIS—The European Commission (EC) wants to amend the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) to continue to exclude flights to and from non-European countries, following the ICAO’s international agreement to limit the growing effect of airline emissions in 2016.

The EC wants to prolong indefinitely the current geographic scope of the ETS for aviation, which covers flights between airports in the European Economic Area (EEA). “This will ensure a level playing field and equal treatment of all airlines flying in Europe,” the EC said.

The scope of the ETS was reduced to exclude flights to and from non-European countries between 2013–16, allowing time for the international negotiations to take place—meaning only emissions from flights within the EEA fell under the ETS. Under the current legislation, that exclusion ran out in December.

ICAO members agreed in October on a global market-based measure (MBM) to offset the CO2 emissions from international flights, requiring airlines to monitor and report their annual CO2 emissions on international routes and offset those exceeding 2020 levels.

“Following this deal at global level, a revision of the EU Emissions Trading

System is needed to maintain the contribution of the aviation sector to the European climate objectives, and for the smooth implementation of the ICAO Global Market-Based Measure,” the EC said in a Feb. 3 statement.

“With this proposal, we are making sure that the aviation sector also contributes to our climate objectives,” EC climate Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete said. “Now, we call on countries around the world to participate in the global scheme from the beginning, and help us finalize and implement sound environmental criteria to deliver real emissions reductions in the aviation sector.”

“Following ICAO’s landmark agreement, the European Union is now focused on getting the global scheme up and running,” Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc said. “We are serious about achieving carbon neutral growth for aviation, and we will provide technical and financial assistance to make it happen. Aviation is a global business and no country can be left behind!”

The ETS-revision proposal will be discussed by the European Parliament and the Council of Europe; they are expected to finalize the co-decision process by the end of the year, the EC said.