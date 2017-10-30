FRANKFURT—EasyJet’s entry into the German domestic air transport market ensures Lufthansa will not be able to operate a monopoly in one of its most profitable market segments. At the last minute, the low-cost carrier agreed to take over Air Berlin’s base at Berlin Tegel Airport for €40 million ($47 million). According to EasyJet, transition and build-up costs are not included and can be deducted from the total. The airline will enter into lease agreements for 25 ...
