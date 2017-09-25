BERLIN—EasyJet plans to take over up to 30 aircraft from bankrupt Air Berlin for a significant expansion of its Germany-based network. Air Berlin CEO Thomas Winkelmann said Sept. 25 that EasyJet has made an offer for 25-30 Air Berlin aircraft. The fleet is planned to be based predominantly at Berlin Tegel Airport, an airport EasyJet currently does not use. The carrier has a large base at Berlin Schönefeld Airport. Lufthansa and Air Berlin are among the carriers using the ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "EasyJet To Take Up To 30 Ex-Air Berlin Aircraft".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.