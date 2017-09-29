Rendering of the proposed electric narrowbody airliner.
No money is changing hands, but UK low-cost carrier EasyJet is working with startup Wright Electric to provide an airline’s perspective on development of an all-electric short-haul commercial aircraft. Initially U.S.-based Wright is targeting development of an aircraft with 300-nm. range and a minimum of 120 seats, aiming for service entry within a decade. While significantly shorter in range than Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 narrowbodies, the battery-powered aircraft envisioned by ...
