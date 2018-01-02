Airbus A320neo in EasyJet livery.
EasyJet expects to increase its annual passenger total from 80 to 90 million in 2018, with its fleet set to grow by another 20 aircraft over the next few months. By spring, the carrier said it plans to operate more than 300 aircraft, up from the current 280. EasyJet is transitioning to 186-seat Airbus A320s after previously operating a large number of 150-seat A319s. By the end of this month, at least 50% of the fleet will be A320s. The airline’s first A321neo is scheduled for ...
