Two days before Air Berlin ceases operations, last-minute negotiations with both Condor and EasyJet about the transfer of assets continue, but many Air Berlin aircraft are expected to be grounded at least temporarily. Both suitors are looking at taking around 20 former Air Berlin aircraft. EasyJet is looking at setting up a large base at Berlin-Tegel, while Condor would use the capacity to grow its share in the Germany-Europe leisure market. However, the transition can no longer be seamless ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "EasyJet, Condor Negotiating Over Air Berlin Assets As Deadline Looms".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.