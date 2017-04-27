The Comac C919 finally has a path to widespread acceptance of its airworthiness, with the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) beginning work on validating the narrowbody aircraft’s prospective Chinese type certificate. The announcement about the work, which took place during a meeting in Shanghai between Chinese and EASA officials, comes within days of the planned first flight of the C919. The aircraft previously faced automatic rejection by airlines in countries that demand EASA ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "EASA Working On Comac C919 Certification".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.