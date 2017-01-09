Aircraft and space systems parts and electronics provider Ducommun will welcome a new chief executive Jan. 23, with United Technologies Corp. (UTC) alumnus Stephen Oswald taking over as president and CEO. Current CEO and President Anthony Reardon will continue as executive chairman of Ducommun, the company said Jan. 5. Most recently, Oswald was CEO of Capital Safety, a former Kohlberg, Kravis and Roberts (KKR) portfolio company, for more than three years, until the business was sold in ...
