BARCELONA, Spain—Dubai Airports Co. CEO Paul Griffiths believes the airline industry needs to ditch its silos, eliminate inefficiencies and become more consistent to truly upgrade the customer experience. Speaking at the IATA World Passenger Symposium here, Griffiths said aviation has been characterized by incremental change. “We haven’t seen anything yet,” he said, referring to the increase in digital platforms. “I wonder if there have been enough warning ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Dubai CEO: Airline Industry Needs To Embrace Future".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.