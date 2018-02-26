Dubai Airports has confirmed plans to close Dubai International Airport’s (DXB) southern runway (12R-30L) for a 45-day period in 2019. It cited necessary upgrade work to strengthen and resurface the runway (one of two at the airport) and adjacent taxiways. The work is scheduled to take place from April 16-May 30, 2019, when DXB believes there will be lower passenger traffic than at other times of the year. Nevertheless, airlines will be required to reduce their operations to DXB over ...