SYDNEY—Dr. Peters Group has given up hope that it can sell two former Singapore Airlines (SIA) Airbus A380s and plans to part them out. The company is proposing to investors of two of its funds that own the aircraft that they should be dismantled for spares. The plan is to generate around $45 million in funds for them. The engines are to be sold by the end of 2020. Dr. Peters said in a statement that it has held “comprehensive and intensive ...
