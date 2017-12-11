U.S. scheduled passenger airlines saw a nearly $66 million drop in consolidated net profit during the third quarter of 2017 compared to the same period last year, according to the Department of ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "DOT Statistics: U.S. Carriersâ€™ Third-Quarter Profits Down".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.