Now that Aeromexico and Delta Air Lines have accepted the regulatory conditions they must satisfy to start a transborder joint venture, the U.S. Transportation Department (DOT) has initiated the process for transferring slots from those carriers to competitors. The DOT has invited other carriers to apply for the slots it required the SkyTeam partners to divest at Mexico City International Airport and, to a lesser extent, New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. The agency ...