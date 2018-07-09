WASHINGTON—FAA is lagging in resolving security risks that could affect the availability of data communications (DataComm) linking pilots and controllers, the U.S. Transportation Department (DOT) Office of the Inspector General (IG) reported. In an audit report released July 6, the IG said it focused on the Data Communications Network Services (DCNS) air-to-ground network and Tower Data Link Services (TDLS) automation system that support DataComm text messaging. FAA has identified ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "DOT IG: FAA Lags In Resolving DataComm Security Risks".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.