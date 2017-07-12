Delta TechOps, the maintenance division of Delta Air Lines, has signed a new 12-year agreement worth $750 million to service CF6-80A and CF6-80C2 engines operated by the airline subsidiaries of Air Transport Services Group (ATSG). The GE Aviation-manufactured turbofan engine, among the most mature in operation today, is used to power ATSG’s fleet of Boeing 767 aircraft. Carriers covered as part of the contract include ATSG-owned cargo specialists ABX Air, Air Transport International ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Delta TechOps Lands $750 Million MRO Contract".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.