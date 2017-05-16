In an effort to boost revenues and sales, Delta Air Lines is changing the way it allows passengers to buy upgrades, the carrier’s president said recently. Technology changes will allow Delta to sell premium upgrades to passengers after they buy their tickets, President Glen Hauenstein said in an update to analysts. Currently, upgrades are sold at the time passengers buy their tickets. The change will allow passengers to buy an upgrade to premium economy after the ticket purchase. The ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Delta To Sell Upgrades After Ticket Purchases".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.