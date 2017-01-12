Delta Boeing 747-400.
Delta Air Lines is “very excited” about the infrastructure spending and tax plans put forward by President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming administration. The Atlanta-based airline says the $1 trillion infrastructure plan Trump frequently mentioned during the 2016 presidential campaign would benefit airlines—and Delta particularly—if the plan invests in airports where Delta has a large presence. These include New York LaGuardia, Los Angeles International Airport ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must be a paid subscriber to access "Delta Sees 2017 As â€˜Transitionâ€™ Year".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.