Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines expanded its transpacific partnership with Korean Air June 14 with the announcement of a new nonstop route between Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) and Osaka, Japan’s Kansai International Airport (KIX) starting in 2019; specific schedule details were not released. Delta will codeshare the flight with Korean Air, as part of the joint venture (JV) partnership launched between the airlines in May. Delta plans to fly the route with a Boeing ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Delta, Korean Air Add New JV Routes".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.