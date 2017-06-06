LYON, France—Olivier Zarrouati will leave his position at Zodiac Aerospace after serving as its CEO for the past 10 years. The change comes as the company has been working through the merger process with Safran, and experiencing persisting manufacturing issues. Zodiac’s supervisory board appointed Yann Delabriere as a member and chairman of its executive board—a position equivalent to CEO under the company’s structure. He will start June 16 in the new role, and will ...
