MOSCOW and SYDNEY, Australia—Sino-Russian commercial aircraft consortium Craic is taking over management of the program to develop the CR929 widebody aircraft, following the partners’ approval of a proposed budget and organizational structure. “These decisions will facilitate the launch into operation of the joint venture in the nearest future,” Russian partner United Aircraft Corp. (UAC) says. UAC and the Chinese partner, Comac, set up Craic as a joint company in ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Craic Partners Approve CR929 Budget And Organization".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.