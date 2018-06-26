WASHINGTON—The U.S. Congress likely will leave the federal cap on passenger facility charges (PFC) unchanged at $4.50 per flight segment in the upcoming FAA reauthorization bill, but language in the House-passed bill would alter the program in other ways, according to people familiar with the matter. The PFC program allows most commercial airports in the U.S. to collect fees of up to $4.50 for every passenger. These fees fund FAA-approved projects that “enhance safety, security, ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Congress To Give U.S. Airports More PFC Flexibility, But No Cap Rise".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.