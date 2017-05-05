BEIJING—The Comac C919 narrowbody aircraft flew for the first time May 5, taking off from Shanghai for a 79-min. flight that took it to an altitude of 3,000 m (10,000 ft.). The flight achieved all test objectives, Comac said. Flying characteristics were normal, Cai Jun, the test pilot who commanded the mission, said after landing. The situation in the cockpit, monitored by ground engineers, was remarkably cool and quiet, says a program source, indicating the crew met little or no ...
