An article on page 1 of the Jan. 30 issue of Aviation Daily did not state the full name of China’s State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC). Also, the story did not make clear that not all Chinese nationals have access to direct flights from their hometowns.
