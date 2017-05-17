HONG KONG—Widebody aircraft orders by Chinese airlines fall considerably short of the level required to meet demand over the next 10 years, according to a new study by lessor Avolon. The study, authored by Avolon’s head of strategy Dick Forsberg, notes that widebody aircraft make up just 11% of the current Chinese airline fleet versus the world average of 17%. Narrowbody aircraft comprise more than 80% of the Chinese fleet, far higher than the global share of 58%. These ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "China Study Highlights Widebody Order Shortfall".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.