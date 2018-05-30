BEIJING—China Southern Airlines will use Boeing 737-8s to operate a revived service between Urumqi in northwestern China and St Petersburg, Russia, replacing 757s. The carrier earlier said it would use 787-8s on the 4,730-km (2,580-mi.) route. Operated with 737s, the scheduled duration of the service is 6 hr. 10 min. China Southern retired its last 757 in March. The airline began flying between Urumqi and St. Petersburg in 2015. It opened a connection between Urumqi and Tbilisi, ...
