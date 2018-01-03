The sudden abdication of TransDigm Group’s chief financial officer (CFO) on Jan. 2 may not have anything to do with the aerospace and defense supplier and acquirer’s financial situation, but it could add to investor hesitations about the company’s business ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "CFO Departure Adds To TransDigm Turbulence".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.