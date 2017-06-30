FRANKFURT—Airbus is making deep changes to the way its leadership is organized, and strengthening the role of CEO Tom Enders.

According to company sources, Airbus Commercial Aircraft’s sales organization will report directly to Enders beginning in July. The unit, currently led by sales chief John Leahy, is reporting to Airbus Commercial Aircraft President Fabrice Bregier.

The information, first reported by Reuters, was confirmed by sources with knowledge of the matter. Airbus declined to comment.

The change reportedly was announced at an internal Airbus event June 29. It came as a surprise, and follows a major organizational reshuffle in which Airbus Commercial Aircraft, the former Airbus Group organization, merged with the civil-aircraft division. As part of the merger, Bregier lost his CEO title and was named president of the commercial unit. He also took on broader responsibilities as chief operating officer for the entire group, in charge of the company’s digital transformation, among other tasks. Reporting lines inside the commercial-aircraft subsidiary remained unchanged at the time.

With the latest decision, Bregier loses power substantially. His future role is more limited to internal and organizational work, and no longer includes dealing with customers. No similar changes were made in the defense and space or helicopter businesses. Other key commercial functions still report to Bregier, although human resources and finance executives are already reporting to Enders.

John Leahy is currently leading the sales team. Leahy, who turns 67 in August, announced that he will retire later this year. He will be succeeded by his deputy, Kiran Rao.