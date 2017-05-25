Philippine LCC Cebu Pacific is withdrawing almost all of its Middle East flights due to rising competition on these routes, the carrier said. Cebu will suspend its services from Manila, Philippines, to Doha, Qatar; Kuwait City; and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, by early July. This follows the decision by Philippine Airlines (PAL) to suspend its Manila-Abu Dhabi route in July, which was announced last week. “Of late, other carriers have aggressively added more flights [on the three suspended ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Cebu Pacific Backs Off Of Three Long-Haul Routes".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.