Cathay Pacific plans to introduce its first Airbus A350-1000 to commercial service on July 1 on the carrier’s route from Hong Kong to Taipei. The airline took delivery of the aircraft on June 19 in Toulouse. It initially plans to operate the A350-1000 on routes around Southeast Asia for a few months, an airline spokesperson said. The aircraft’s first full-time scheduled route will be Cathay’s new Hong Kong-Washington Dulles flight, which is scheduled to launch on Sept. 15. ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Cathay To Debut Airbus A350-1000 On Taipei Route".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.