Canada has concluded new and amended air transport agreements with Ethiopia, Cameroon, South Africa, Qatar and Morocco, Transport Canada said Jan. 4. The amended agreement with Ethiopia allows designated carriers to offer up to five flights per week (up from three). The new agreement with Cameroon as well as amended agreements with South Africa and Qatar facilitate the operation of codesharing between Canada and those countries. The amended agreement with Morocco provides flexibility for ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Canada Concludes Five Bilateral Air Transport Agreements".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.