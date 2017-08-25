Canadian training specialist CAE is to pay $100 million for full control over the Asian Aviation Centre of Excellence (AACE), which is currently a 50-50 joint venture with LCC AirAsia. “The transaction of $100 million, including earn-out, will give CAE full control over AACE’s three training centers— Sepang (Malaysia), Singapore and Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam)—as well as its share of the Philippine Academy of Aviation Training (PAAT), a joint-venture training center ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "CAE Buying Control Of AirAsia Training JV".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.