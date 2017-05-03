BEIJING—Comac has advanced the planned date for the first flight of its C919 narrowbody airliner to May 5. Weather forecasts prompted the change from May 6, for which May 7 was the back-up date, an industry source said. The manufacturer announced the May 5 date through state news agency Xinhua.
