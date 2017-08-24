Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has taken delivery of an Embraer 190 from regional aircraft lessor Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC) for its new LCC brand Buta Airways, which will launch Sept. 1. AZAL’s board took the decision to establish Buta Airways as a 100% subsidiary in December 2016. All-Embraer operator Buta Airways will have its own fleet, livery and staff, with initial flights to Antalya, Turkey; Kazan, Russia; Kiev International; Mineralnye Vody, Russia; Moscow Vnukovo ...
