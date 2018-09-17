LYON, France—Regional turboprop manufacturer ATR has named Stefano Bortoli as its new CEO, following the departure of Christian Scherer, who is now CCO at Airbus. Bortoli was president of the ATR board and SVP for strategy, marketing development and sales of the Leonardo Aircraft Div. His new appointment was approved unanimously by ATR shareholders Airbus and Leonardo. In his ATR role, he was involved in discussions on extending the product range to include a 90-seater. Leonardo has ...
