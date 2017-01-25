LOS ANGELES—Despite posting slight reductions in overall revenues and profits for 2016, Boeing is projecting bullish prospects for 2017 on the back of increased commercial aircraft deliveries and better profit margins. Although net profit was down 5% year-over-year—largely reflecting charges on the commercially-derived KC-46A tanker for the U.S. Air Force and the slowdown on the 747-8 program—prospects are better for this year, when Boeing Commercial Airplanes (BCA) ...