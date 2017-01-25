Boeing 777X
LOS ANGELES—Despite posting slight reductions in overall revenues and profits for 2016, Boeing is projecting bullish prospects for 2017 on the back of increased commercial aircraft deliveries and better profit margins. Although net profit was down 5% year-over-year—largely reflecting charges on the commercially-derived KC-46A tanker for the U.S. Air Force and the slowdown on the 747-8 program—prospects are better for this year, when Boeing Commercial Airplanes (BCA) ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must be a paid subscriber to access "Boeing Paints Positive 2017 Commercial Outlook".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.