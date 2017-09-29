Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg has voiced support for President Donald Trump’s tax reform initiatives, noting “there’s a wide variety of opinions on tax reform but we know it’s a big enabler. It will unleash the economic horsepower in this country.” Muilenburg made the comments Sept. 27 during a forum hosted by The Atlantic in Washington. “[Tax reform is] certainly good for companies like Boeing, even better for the thousands of companies that are in our ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Boeing Chief Supports Tax Reform".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.