Singapore-based lessor BOC Aviation is to open a New York office, which will be headed by airline leasing and sales (Americas) Executive Vice President Matt Baumgarth. The New York office will be collocated with the Bank of China offices at 1045 6th Ave. It is BOC’s fourth office, joining Dublin, London and Tianjin, China. Baumgarth, who was previously BOC’s London-based senior vice president for capital markets, has two decades of aviation-finance experience with North American ...
