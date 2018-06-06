Airbus added firm orders for 24 commercial aircraft in May to lift its year-to-date gross total of 160 aircraft orders, including an end-of-month booking from an unidentified customer for 15 A350-900s valued at approximately $4.8 billion. The remaining new orders for the month came from Lufthansa, for six A320neos and three A320ceos, valued at $967 million at list prices. Counting conversions and cancellations, Airbus has a net total of 110 commercial orders for the year to-date. The ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Big A350 Booking Lifts Airbus 2018 Gross Orders".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.