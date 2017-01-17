Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) is continuing to improve its financial performance as it targets a return to profitability in the fourth quarter. The carrier achieved a load factor of 90% in December, its highest in five years, CEO Peter Bellew said during an interview aired by Bloomberg TV. For the fourth quarter, load factor was up by 11 points year over year to 82%. MAB has not yet officially released its fourth-quarter figures. It no longer releases full quarterly earnings reports, since ...