Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) CEO Peter Bellew has decided to leave the carrier after just over a year in the top role in order to return to LCC Ryanair. Ryanair announced that Bellew will take up the post of chief operations officer from Dec. 1. He had previously worked for Ryanair until 2014, when he was the airline’s director of flight operations. MAB said Ryanair’s announcement was unexpected. The airline noted that Bellew “had expressed his commitment to Malaysia ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Bellew To Exit Malaysia Airlines, Rejoin Ryanair".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.