LYON, FRANCE—The main cause of an accident that seriously damaged a Saab 2000 turboprop on Jan. 28, 2014, at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport was dual-pilot input during the landing phase, according to the final report recently released by the French Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA).

Flown by a crew of two, the aircraft touched down on Runway 27R in a hard landing, bounced twice and eventually broke its nose gear. The Saab 2000, operated by Darwin Airline (now known as Etihad Regional), carried 16 passengers and one flight attendant.

The first officer was flying the aircraft. During the flare, the captain thought it was going to be a hard landing. He quickly pulled the control column without telling the co-pilot. “This lack of crew coordination caused a dual input situation, including successive and opposite inputs on the flight controls during the rebounds,” the BEA said.

The captain felt the aircraft was sinking prematurely, and instinctively pulled the column. After the first rebound, the first officer countered the captain’s input. But the captain was no longer applying pitch-up effort on the column, so the control was brought close to the maximum pitch-down position. This generated a new pitch-up input from the captain. The aircraft bounced again, and the first officer reacted by fully pitching down. The captain increased power, which was immediately reduced by the first officer. The nose gear stroke the ground at 11.5 ft. per second.

Under Darwin Airline’s criteria at the time, the first officer was “inexperienced” but could be the pilot flying. The captain “went beyond [his] prerogatives” by repeatedly advising the first officer during the approach, the BEA noted. He thus acted as an instructor, rather than a pilot monitoring. By exerting unsuited authority, he may have disturbed crew coordination, according to the BEA.

The captain explained that, when he estimated a correction was needed, he generally preferred to make direct inputs rather than formally taking over. He was conscious this method was fraught with dual input.

The BEA notes the crew did not receive the planned recurrent training on landing in 2013. After the event, the operator established new criteria for “inexperienced” pilots to be the pilot flying. With the new criteria, the first officer of the accident flight would not have been the pilot flying.