British Airways (BA) cabin crew, represented by the Unite trade union, will strike again Feb. 9 in an ongoing pay dispute.

Cabin crewmembers ended a three-day strike on Feb. 7.

Around 100 members of the airline’s mixed fleet personnel, who work on both short- and long-haul services, lobbied UK legislators Feb. 7 in London to gain support for their action.

Unite said the latest bout of industrial action saw flights canceled and wet-leased aircraft brought in from several airlines—including Titan Airways, Vueling and Thomson Airways—to cover for affected services.

A BA spokesman said the three-day dispute that ended Feb. 7 saw “a few” flights merged. “All customers got to where they needed to go,” he said.