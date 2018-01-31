PARIS—French low-cost long-haul carrier French Blue has changed its name to French Bee to avoid legal problems after U.S. airline JetBlue Airways objected to its name. “French Blue came up against objections from an American operator which claims that, because its brand came first, it has the monopoly on the term ‘blue’,” the French airline said in a statement. French Bee added that although it believed the claims could be contested, it did not have time for ...
