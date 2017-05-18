Australia’s competition watchdog has approved a partnership between Virgin Australia and Alliance Airlines covering charter operations, reversing its earlier tentative rejection of the deal.

The approval from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) allows the two airlines to jointly bid for charter contracts, mainly in the important fly-in, fly-out (FIFO) market for Australia’s mining and resources industries. They also want to work together on aircraft procurement, spare parts pooling and ground-handling services.

The two companies filed their partnership application in August 2016.

The ACCC said in a December draft ruling that it opposed the arrangement because it would “materially reduce competition for the supply of FIFO services in Western Australia” (Aviation Daily, Dec. 19). However, the ACC changed its opinion in its final ruling “following further market inquiries.” The regulator said it has now “concluded that there are a number of factors that mitigate the risk to competition.” This means the ACCC “is now satisfied that the likely public benefits of the alliance outweigh the likely public detriments.”

Among other factors, the ACCC said customers in FIFO markets “will continue to have viable alternatives,” such as Cobham Aviation and Qantas. These customers are “sophisticated and well-resourced companies with procurement expertise who have strong bargaining power in their negotiations with FIFO operators,” the ACCC said.

While Virgin and Alliance submitted more information following the December tentative rejection, they did not modify their application. The two carriers intend to begin the partnership in the first half of the 2018 fiscal year, which begins July 1. The authorization extends for five years.

Virgin’s charter operations are handled by its Virgin Australia Regional Airlines (VARA) division, which operates 14 Fokker F100s and two Airbus A320s. Alliance operates 16 Fokker F100s, eight Fokker 70LRs and five Fokker 50s.

Separately, Virgin Australia reported a net loss of 69 million Australian dollars ($51 million) for the three months through March 31, its fiscal third quarter. This was higher than the net loss of A$58.8 million for the same period last year. The carrier predicts its underlying results for the June quarter will be improved from the previous year.

Virgin said its performance during its traditionally weakest quarter was affected by costs associated with its fleet simplification plan, and foreign exchange movements. Another factor was the “subdued” domestic market which the carrier has previously highlighted. There was also the “one-off impact” from the suspension of subsidiary Tigerair Australia’s Bali operations. Debt was reduced by more than A$200 million during the quarter, and net debt was down 33% year-on-year.

In an update on fleet moves, Virgin said it remains on track to end all Embraer 190 flying by the end of the current calendar year. It is finalizing the sale of all six of its owned E190s. Virgin has also announced it will phase out all six of its ATR 72-500s and two of its ATR 72-600s by mid-July, leaving it with six ATR 72-600s.